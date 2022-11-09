PENDLETON — Cindy Timmons of Milton-Freewater is on her way to becoming Umatilla County's new commissioner. And incumbent Commissioner John Shafer of Pendleton secured a runaway win.
Timmons in unofficial election results as of Nov. 9 has 55.6% of the vote versus Susan Bower of Pendleton with 44%, according to the Oregon Secretary of State Elections Division.
"I'm excited, nervous still," Timmons said Nov. 8 as results rolled in. "There's still a long way to go. Going to keep my eye on the numbers."
"It's early," Bower said at the time. "I know it's going to be close because we're both great candidates and we both ran really good campaigns, but it's early."
Looking back on the campaign, Bower said, "It’s been a year and a half in the making, it’s been a great campaign. I could not be more proud of the campaign, we didn’t leave any stones unturned. I also think we did a really good job of even distribution across communities. I’m very proud of how professional and classy this campaign was, all the candidates did a great job, but I went into this with the mindset of ‘I want to campaign the way I’ll be a commissioner.’"
Bower and Timmons raised and spent similar amounts in their campaigns.
Bower raised almost $28,000, with $15,291 coming in cash donations and nearly $13,500 coming from in-kind, according to OreStar, the Oregon secretary of state’s website for campaign finance activity. Her campaign spent $24,577.91.
OreStar shows Timmons raised just more than $30,000, with a little more than $10,000 in cash and the rest in-kind, and spent $29,766.13.
Bower said one of her largest challenges was negotiating a field of six candidates in the primaries.
"A couple of them came in later in the game, that was a lot to manage," she said. "It takes a lot of help, and I underestimated thinking that I could do everything, but it turns out I had a team of 30 people working really hard across the county under a steering committee of 12."
Turning to a gathering of her supporters at the Great Pacific in Pendleton on election night she added, "I’m excited about what’s next."
Kim Lindell, Umatilla County elections manager, said Timmons had a solid lead, 11,812 votes to Bower's 9,340, but there were about 2,000 ballots to count and more coming in the mail during the next week.
Shafer wins reelection
Unofficial state election results as of Nov. 9 have Shafer winning reelection in the race for Position 2 on the Umatilla County board with 62.8% of the vote. Challenger HollyJo Beers, also of Pendleton, received 36.9%.
“I’m feeling pretty good,” Shafer said during election night as early results came out. “I’m fairly confident, but until the final numbers are in, you never know.”
Beers hosted an election watch party in the meeting room of Athena City Hall. Athena City Council Position 1 candidates Anthony Cooksley and Justin Mitchell attended the event along with Athena resident Jesse Bonifer, the Libertarian Party nominee for Oregon House District 58.
“Should I not be elected,” Beers said earlier that evening, “I might pursue higher office. I’m into the running thing. It’s exciting. I’ve traveled the state for 10 years, getting my message. We need change, for the betterment of the people themselves, not public officials. I know people in high and low places. I have a lot of backers around the state.”
Beers' low-budget campaign spent less than the $3,500 minimum required for reporting to the Secretary of State. She reused yard signs from her prior commissioner's race, bought new ones to exactly the same design and paid $900 for radio ads.
Shafer spent a little more than $5,700 on his campaign, according to OreStar, while raising more than $7,800.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.