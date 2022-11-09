PENDLETON — Cindy Timmons of Milton-Freewater is on her way to becoming Umatilla County's new commissioner. And incumbent Commissioner John Shafer of Pendleton secured a runaway win.

Timmons in unofficial election results as of Nov. 9 has 55.6% of the vote versus Susan Bower of Pendleton with 44%, according to the Oregon Secretary of State Elections Division.

UCCC_005.jpg
Umatilla County Commissioner John Shafer of Pendleton addresses his concerns with Ballot Measure 110 on Oct. 6, 2022, during the commissioner candidates public forum at the Vert Club Room in Pendleton. He won reelection Tuesday, Nov. 8. 
