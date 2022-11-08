UMATILLA — As of 8:25 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, the outcome of the Umatilla mayoral race has become clear: Caden Sipe has won the election with 55% of the total 800 votes totalling to roughly 437 ballots in favor of Sipe for mayor.

Sipe, a 25 year-old teacher at Umatilla High School, has been living in the area for the past 20 years, and has big plans for incorporating the community in his new role in the city’s government.

Election 2022 logo (NEW).jpg
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.