UMATILLA — As of 8:25 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, the outcome of the Umatilla mayoral race has become clear: Caden Sipe has won the election with 55% of the total 800 votes totalling to roughly 437 ballots in favor of Sipe for mayor.
Sipe, a 25 year-old teacher at Umatilla High School, has been living in the area for the past 20 years, and has big plans for incorporating the community in his new role in the city’s government.
Though this is Sipe’s first role in the city’s government, he supplements his lacking experience with a history of involvement in the city’s working. Being a teacher in robotics at Umatilla High School, and a history of coaching at the school as well, Sipe has taken part in the development of the younger community members of the city, and how they will shape the region in the future.
With a campaign based in extending communication to Umatilla residents to a more expansive level, Sipe plans to make the workings of the city’s government more accessible to the community, while ensuring that the voices of Umatilla are heard and understood.
In this position, Sipe intends to extend the workings of government proceedings to those not normally involved due to inaccessibility or schedule conflicts.
At 25 years old, Sipe represents the changes to come in terms of who voters would like to see in office. As younger generations come into office, as do newer, more contemporary ideas, like Sipe’s plans to incorporate more technology to city proceedings to make it more accessible to the community.
Sipe will begin his tenure as Umatilla mayor in January, as his predecessor, Mary Dedrick, ends her own stint in the office.
