BOARDMAN — John Murray has won his reelection to the Port of Morrow Board of Commissioners, according to early results.

Four candidates vied for the position — Murray, Jonathan Tallman, David Boor and Wes Killion. It as the most contested election of the night Tuesday, May 16, for Morrow County.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Reporter

Beau Glynn is a Reporter with the Hermiston Herald. He grew up in Pilot Rock, Oregon and went to the University of Oregon, where he majored in English. 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.