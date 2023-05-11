HERMISTON — An anonymous Facebook page has popped up with posts calling out a Hermiston School Board candidate for past tweets that are critical of Hermiston.
The page Voterhermiston has been uploading screenshots of tweets from 2020 and earlier posted by Nazario Rivera, who is running against James Hurst for Position 7 on the Hermiston School Board.
The cover photo of Voterhermiston is a screenshot of a tweet from Rivera posted June 3, 2020, which reads, “So many trash people reside in Hermiston. The thought is kind of scary, tbh. People are showing their true colors during all these difficult times.”
Another post on the Voterhermiston Facebook page is a screenshot of a tweet by someone else calling Hermiston an “embarrassment” with “redneck Trump supporters.” Rivera retweeted it.
A tweet posted by Rivera from June 2019 reads, “Damn eastern Oregon is literally the worst.”
Rivera’s Twitter page was recently deactivated. On Friday, May 5, Voterhermiston showed a screenshot of what appears to be Rivera’s Twitter page indicating it no longer exists.
On May 5, Voterhermiston posted the following:
“When you nuke your Twitter because you know what you said about the people you are trying to represent is disgraceful! Do the right thing and drop out! Don't worry we got the receipts boo! : )”
Rivera has not responded to multiple requests from the Hermiston Herald for comment.
Voterhermiston’s Facebook page only identifies the owner as a Hermiston resident, and a Hermiston High School and Oregon State University graduate.
The page appears to have been created on May 5 — which is the first and last time Voterhermiston posted anything. All the posts appear to be directed at Rivera only.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.