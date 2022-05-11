PENDLETON — Local voters decide on three ballot measures for bonds in the Tuesday, May 17, primary election, and the biggest by far is in Morrow County.
The Morrow County School District has proposed Measure 25-87, a $138 million bond to remodel and improve existing educational facilities and build new ones. The bond also would allow the district to upgrade technological infrastructure and make facilities accessible for people with disabilities. The school district has a website with more information about the measure here: www.morrow.k12.or.us/page/bond-information.
The 20-year bond would cost $2.67 per $1,000 of assessed value per year. A home valued at $200,000 would pay $534 annually.
If voters pass the measure, the school district would received a grant from the Oregon School Capital Improvement Matching Program of $4 million.
The other two local measures are in Umatilla County communities.
Voters in Milton-Freewater consider a $500,000 bond to improve recreational facilities, Helix voters weigh a $1 million bond to install a new public pool and the Morrow County School District has proposed a $138 million bond to improve its facilities.
Measure 30-150 in Milton-Freewater is asking voters to consider renewing a tax measure of $100,000 a year for five years at a rate of 32 cents per $1,000 of assessed value to replace or repair city recreation facilities, according to the "Umatilla County Voters' Pamphlet," including the Joe Humbert Family Aquatic Center, Yantis Park Playground equipment and city ballfields.
If the measure passes, the city would begin the capital projects in fiscal year 2024.
The Helix Park & Recreation District has proposed Measure 30-151 to raise $1 million to design and build a new public pool, splash pad, pump house, improve the bathhouse and exterior restrooms and pay the cost of bond issuance.
According to the bond information, Helix property owners would pay 37 cents per $1,000 of assessed value. The bond would mature in 21 years or less from the date of issuance.
If the bond passes, the project needs another $500,000. Park & Recreation is looking toward fundraising and grants to provide the funds.
