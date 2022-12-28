HEPPNER — It's official. The Morrow County Board of Commissioners is down to just one member.
Morrow County Clerk Bobbi Childers on Tuesday, Dec. 27, certified the recall elections of Commissioners Jim Doherty and Melissa Lindsay.
Doherty said he received a letter Dec. 27 telling him the recall was certified. The following day, he said he decided to drop any legal complaint. Instead, he would focus on the needs of Morrow County, helping in whatever way he could outside of office, Doherty said.
Earlier, he said, he spoke with his attorneys, who said a legal battle could be expensive, costing $25,000 just to get the matter before a judge. Doherty said the price would go up if a judge ruled against him; he could be on the hook for the county's legal fees.
Lindsay, too, expressed doubts about a continued legal challenge.
Having received a notice of the recall's certification, and after speaking with her lawyers, she said she "most likely" would not pursue legal action in court.
According to Lindsay, the cost of such action would be too expensive, and she said she would not put her family through this trouble.
Her term would have ended a week later, had the recall not taken place. This stands in contrast to Doherty's term, which would have ended in 2025.
Lindsay said she would've preferred leaving office gracefully, transferring power without a recall, and this disappointed her.
Background to the recall
Doherty and Lindsay, who both lost recall elections Nov. 29, have voiced their concerns about the elections. They had hired lawyers to stop the certification of the elections that would remove them as commissioners.
The process of these elections are central to their complaint. Ballots for the recall election arrived before voters close to the Nov. 8 general election, which, according to Doherty and Lindsay, created confusion.
They argued the close proximity between election led voters to overlook the recall ballots, as they thought the recall ballots were duplicate general election ballots.
Board schedules Wednesday meeting
The Morrow County Board of Commissioners scheduled a special meeting Dec. 28 in Heppner. The agenda for the meeting addresses the Willow Creek Terrace Assisted Living Facility, the Columbia River Enterprise Zone, the interim county administrator and budget committee appointments.
Morrow County Commissioner Don Russell said the meeting will take place at 1:30 p.m.
If Gov. Kate Brown appoints a new commissioner for the board, it will have the two commissioners needed for a quorum and the meeting will go forward on its agenda, according to Russell.
"I'm not holding out hope," Russell said.
Russell said, if a commissioner is not appointed, this meeting will become a work session. Then, the single commissioner will meet with incoming commissioners to discuss the future of the county.
