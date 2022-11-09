HEPPNER — Morrow County voters on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, approved a measure requiring the board of county commissioners to hold public meetings to consider relocating the state bounder.
Measure 25-88 asked should the board of meet three times annually to discuss the issue.
Voters approved the measure 60.3% or 2,315 in favor to 39.7% or 1,522 against. The measure enacts civil penalties for impeding consideration of relocating the Oregon-Idaho border.
Wheeler County voted 58% Yes on a similar measure, bringing to 11 the number of 18 Central and Eastern Oregon counties supporting discussions on border relocation.
County clerks have refused to allow the movement to gather signatures in Crook and Gilliam counties, Greater Idaho movement activists said. County commissioners in Crook, Gilliam and Umatilla counties have not yet agreed to put an advisory question regarding the issue on the ballot.
Opposition to border relocation in southern Deschutes County led advocates to propose placing Bend and Redmond in different states in 2021.
The movement seeks to pass a resolution in the next sessions of both state legislatures that would invite discussions between state leaders on moving the border. Congress also would have to give approval.
