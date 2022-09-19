PENDLETON — The three leading candidates vying to be the next governor of Oregon said supporting higher education is a must, but they varied on how to do that.

Democrat nominee Tina Kotek, Republican nominee Christine Drazan and unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson on Friday, Sept. 16, brought their campaigns to the Pendleton Round-Up, eating at the Cowboy Breakfast, participating in the Westward Ho! Parade and taking in the Pendleton Round-Up Governor’s Luncheon at Blue Mountain Community College.

Election 2022 logo (NEW).jpg
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Reporter

Reporter for the East Oregonian, originally from Miami, Florida, spent the last several years in Tokyo, Japan. Speaks English, French, and a bit of Japanese. Focused on local news, profiles, and food reporting. Passionate about aviation.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.