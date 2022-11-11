Elections 2022.jpg

Umatilla County Elections Manager Kim Lindell is back in the Pendleton office Wednesday morning, Nov. 9, 2022, looking over ballots that came in the mail following a long election night.

 Phil Wright/East Oregonian, File

HEPPNER — Oregon's new law allowing ballots to be counted as long as they are postmarked on Election Day has delayed release of precinct-level data until Umatilla County certifies results. Morrow County however chose to release precinct data on the days after the election.

Oregon now allows ballots postmarked on Election Day to be counted, instead of only counting ballots that reach elections offices then. That means final results could be delayed by days, especially in closer races. But it also affects when county elections office can release precinct data.

