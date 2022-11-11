HEPPNER — Oregon's new law allowing ballots to be counted as long as they are postmarked on Election Day has delayed release of precinct-level data until Umatilla County certifies results. Morrow County however chose to release precinct data on the days after the election.
Oregon now allows ballots postmarked on Election Day to be counted, instead of only counting ballots that reach elections offices then. That means final results could be delayed by days, especially in closer races. But it also affects when county elections office can release precinct data.
"Precinct-level data will be available on Nov. 29, when certified results will be released and not until then," Umatilla County Election Manager Kim Lindell said. "This is to preserve voter anonymity. The identity of a voter could be figured out if only one ballot came in from a precinct. Due to the postmark law, a directive came down from the secretary of state to protect anonymity at all costs."
Morrow County Elections Manager Bobbi Childers said all counties are different, so she likes to have as much leeway to make choices as possible. Even so, she said she relies heavily on the secretary of state's online ballot-handling manual, compiled bu county clerks.
It's our Bible," she said. "The directive was confidential, so I can't say how the problem was discovered. But the manual, with detailed, step-by-step instructions, is an openly available pdf."
Childers said that in a challenge period, identities can be known anyway.
"There are names on the batches of ballots," Childers said. "You would not run a single ballot in a batch. What they're talking about is a postmarked ballot versus one that doesn't have one. The scanner reads postmarks. We keep them separate in order to check their validity now. The last election was the first with the postmark law."
Childers said Morrow County hadn't received any ballots without the correct date yet. The ballots themselves of course don't show voters' names.
Childers cited the case of special tax districts, which might have only three voters.
"You have to hold them out and run chunked with other people," she said. "I liked the 8 o'clock cut off. The new law sets you up for failure."
Childers also provided a hypothetical example of how postmarked ballots could reveal a voter's identity, were her office to release precinct data during the waiting period for the mail to arrive.
"Morrow County has five precincts," she said. "If only one ballot came in, you could tell. If I published precinct data one day, then added a late-arriving ballot the next day, would be the only way I could think."
Ballot envelopes arrive at election offices with names and signatures on them. The ballots are removed from the envelopes. Whether someone voted is public information, but how that person voted is not.
