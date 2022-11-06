PENDLETON — Pendleton High School seniors participated in a mock election the week before the mid-terms in Brian Johnson's and Chris Perkins' government classes.
The process included reading the voters pamphlet and newspaper articles and discussing of the candidates and ballot measures in general. The goal of these activities was to inculcate civic responsibility and create life-long voters, Johnson said.
"Our democracy depends on it," he said.
In the U.S. Senate race, 43.4% of PHS seniors voted for Joe Rae Perkins, nominated by the Republican and Constitution parties, 34.5% for Democrat and Independent incumbent Ron Wyden and 22% for the Pacific Green and Progressive candidates.
For U.S. representative for the Oregon 2nd Congressional District, 59% voted for Cliff Bentz, the Republican incumbent, and 41% for Joe Yetter, his Democrat challenger.
In the Oregon governor contest, 40.7% chose Christine Drazan, the Republican nominee, 35.9% nonaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson, 20.7% Democrat nominee Tina Kotek. The remainder went to candidates for the Constitution and Libertarian parties.
The 145 participating seniors voted 69% to 31% to prohibit psilocybin service in Pendleton.
