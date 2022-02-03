PENDLETON — Republican candidate for Oregon governor Sandy Mayor Stan Pulliam announced Thursday, Feb. 3, the upcoming start of his Main Street Heroes Tour, including stops in Eastern Oregon.
"We're excited to be meeting with Main Street business owners, community leaders and concerned Oregonians at the next few stops of our bus tour," Pulliam said in a press release. "We're going to continue to highlight Main Street heroes, including small business owners, veterans, law enforcement and first responders who are truly the backbone of our local communities."
Pulliam is holding two meet-and-greets for the public Feb. 10. The first is at 9 a.m. at the Port of Morrow Riverfront Center, 2 Marine Dr. N.E., Boardman. The second is with the Pendleton Roundup Women at 5 p.m. at Roosters Country Kitchen off Southwest Perkins Avenue near the Roundup Athletic Club. For that, RSVP lynnevansrrw@gmail.com or text 541-310-8582.
Pulliam that day also is taking a tour of Martha's House in Hermiston. The transitional shelter provides temporary housing to homeless families with the goal of getting them into permanent traditional housing. That event is not open to the public.
