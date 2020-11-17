SALEM — Voters in Oregon made their pick for president while holding negative views about the country’s direction, according to an expansive Associated Press survey of the American electorate.
The race between President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden has concluded as the nation remains in the throes of a global public health crisis and mired in the economic downturn it brought on.
AP VoteCast found that 34% of Oregon voters said the U.S. is on the right track and 65% of voters said it is headed in the wrong direction.
Here’s a snapshot of who voted and what matters to them, based on preliminary results from AP VoteCast, a nationwide survey of about 133,000 voters and nonvoters — including 3,226 voters and 495 nonvoters in Oregon — conducted for The Associated Press by NORC at the University of Chicago.
Trump vs. Biden
In the race for president, Biden had an advantage over Trump among both voters under 45 and older voters.
Biden led among college-educated voters while Trump and Biden were about tied among voters without a college degree.
Both voters in cities and suburban voters were more likely to prefer Biden over Trump, while voters in small towns and rural areas were more likely to back Trump.
Race for Senate
In the race for U.S. Senate, Jeff Merkley had an advantage over Jo Rae Perkins among both voters under 45 and older voters.
College-educated voters were more likely to support Merkley, while voters without a college degree were divided. Both voters in cities and suburban voters were more likely to favor Merkley over Perkins while voters in small towns and rural areas were more likely to support Perkins.
Facing the pandemic
The coronavirus pandemic has spread through the U.S. for roughly eight months, killing more than 247,000 Americans. Overall, 18% of voters said the virus in the U.S. is completely or mostly under control, and 26% said it’s somewhat under control. Fifty-five percent of voters think the coronavirus is not at all under control in this country.
On the issues
The coronavirus pandemic was top of mind for many voters in Oregon.
Forty percent said it is the most important issue facing the country today. Voters also considered the economy a major issue, with 25% saying it ranked at the top.
Nine percent named climate change, 8% named health care and 6% named racism.
National economy
Voters were more negative than positive in their assessments of the nation’s economy. Overall, 38% described economic conditions in the U.S. as excellent or good, and 62% called them not so good or poor.
Staying at home
Among registered voters who chose not to cast a ballot in Oregon, 26% said that was because they don’t like politics generally, 20% said they don’t like the candidates and 14% said their vote doesn’t matter.
In Oregon, 75% of nonvoters were younger than 45 and 80% did not have a college degree.
