PENDLETON — Cindy Timmons of Milton-Freewater is winning in the race for Umatilla County commissioner Position 1.
Timmons in early election results has 41% of the vote versus Susan Bower of Pendleton with 33%.
"I'm excited, nervous still," Timmons said. "There's still a long way to go. Going to keep my eye on the numbers."
"It's early," Bower said. "I know it's going to be close because we're both great candidates and we both ran really good campaigns, but it's early."
Looking back on the campaign, Bower said, "It’s been a year and a half in the making, it’s been a great campaign. I could not be more proud of the campaign, we didn’t leave any stones unturned. I also think we did a really good job of even distribution across communities. I’m very proud of how professional and classy this campaign was, all the candidates did a great job, but I went into this with the mindset of ‘I want to campaign the way I’ll be a commissioner.’"
Bower said one of her largest challenges was negotiating a field of six candidates in the primaries.
"A couple of them came in later in the game, that was a lot to manage," she said. "It takes a lot of help, and I underestimated thinking that I could do everything, but it turns out I had a team of 30 people working really hard across the county under a steering committee of 12."
Turning to a gathering of her supporters at the Great Pacific in Pendleton she added, "I’m excited about what’s next."
