UMATILLA — Four candidates for three Umatilla council seats and two for mayor were in general agreement on issues at the forum Wednesday night, Oct. 19, at city hall.
They expressed their love for and pride in the city's improvement and friendliness and the desire to give back to the community that had offered them so much. The importance of communication was a major theme.
Despite running unopposed for reelection to Position 1, popular City Counselor Corinne Funderburk showed up for the forum. Position 3 candidate Katie McMillan and her opponent Tina Ridings also participated in the panel. So did Position 5 aspirant Dennis McMillan. Only Ian Coyle, the other Position 5 candidate, did not attend. Both mayoral candidates, Caden Sipes, 25, and Lyle Smith, 68, participated.
Coyle, Funderburk, Katie McMillan, Ridings and Sipe all work for the Umatilla School District. Katie's brother Dennis McMillan is a UPS Inc. truck driver, and Smith is a retired registered nurse.
In their opening statements, Funderburk, Ridings and Katie McMillan said they so much growth in Umatills is exciting.
"I escaped to Umatilla from Pendleton 17 years ago," Dennis McMillan said. "I like its diverse population. People always have a smile on their faces here. In the last 10 years, growth has exploded. There are currently 23 projects. I want to give something back."
Sipe said he has lived in Umatilla 20 years, almost his entire life. He deemed it an honor to sit on the dais and run for mayor.
Bruce McLane, chair of the planning commission, moderated the forum and asked the candidates two questions, starting with how would each ensure the council hears underrepresented voices.
Funderburk said the council already made steps on that path but a better effort is needed. The council sends out letters in English and Spanish, and many office staff are bilingual.
Ridings emphasized the need to identify voices not being heard. Katie McMillan said some community members don't know when council meetings are, but should be informed and encouraged to attend and speak out.
Dennis McMillan emphasized accessibility, getting people to meetings and empowering them. Smith called this a main challenge for the mayor and council, noting Umatilla is about half Hispanic.
"Also, some older people aren't online," he said. "A quarterly newsletter in English and Spanish delivered on doorsteps might be the way to go."
Sipe supported posting meeting agendas in English and Spanish languages and a "Mayoral Minute" to inform the public.
McLane then asked if the candidates think downtown is healthy and successful.
"Yes," Sipe answered, citing the street lights and flower boxes. "The city is doing a phenomenal job."
Smith said downtown still has a lot of old buildings, some of which should just be torn down.
"We need more grants to make downtown look better," he said. "The entertainment clubs are now gone. It's a work in progress."
Katie McMillan said the lights look great, but that more advertising for local businesses was needed.
"Nothing tells you that so much is available here at the beginning of town," she said. "We need more foot traffic downtown."
Ridings said there was no denying revitalization of downtown compared to five to 10 years ago.
"Pictures from comparable towns out of state show they have not accomplished the beauty we have here," she said.
Funderburk said a lot is going on in city hall.
"Things are underway and in the works," she said. "It takes time to get the supplies we need, but cool and fabulous projects are afoot."
Audience questions
The audience wants to know more about communication.
Smith said he didn't know why the city newsletter stopped. He noted Umatilla's budget is about the same as Hermiston's with much less population, so money isn't the reason.
Katie McMillan said paper things have gone away, but not everyone has internet access and suggested some type of free newsletter.
Smith said as mayor he would have regular coffee klatches. Ridings said not to wait for a meeting, but just to listen while living life, such as waiting in a line.
Others questioned why Umatilla has slow internet. Sipe suggested people ask the school district's robotics team to help. Based upon his information technology work, he said he expected Pendleton Fiber to move to Umatilla soon.
Another question asked how best to spend a million dollars.
Sipe noted the disparity in sidewalk availability in different parts of town, and the effect that had on students' ability to walk to school safely. The 2019 flood which took out the footbridge over the Umatilla River also destroyed a stretch of sidewalk.
Smith said that a million wouldn't cover the cost, but the city needs a youth center to keep young people out of gangs.
