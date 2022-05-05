PENDLETON — Umatilla County Commissioner George Murdock hopes to boost turnout for the 2022 general election in November.
“For some reason, which is difficult to explain, Umatilla County ranks 36th among Oregon’s 36 counties (in turnout),” he said Tuesday, May 3, in his weekly public officials update. “It’s embarrassing, and for those of us who treasure the right to vote in the first place, it’s also a conundrum.”
The Oregon Secretary of State’s Office reported turnout for the 2020 general election of 78.5%. Umatilla County’s rate was 72%. In the May primary, the state rate was 46.1%, and the county 36.8%.
The primary election is May 17. County Elections Manager Kim Lindell sent out ballots April 27.
“I hope we reach about 27% turnout,” Lindell said. “There’s not a lot of interest in this election. I hope that some of the local races, as for commissioners, might increase interest.”
Record low turnout for a recent primary election in Umatilla County was just 29% in 2014. For that primary, statewide turnout was 35.9%. The recent high in a general election was 58.3% turnout in 2008, when Umatilla County’s rate was 47.9%.
Turnout in Republican primaries is typically higher than in Democrat races. For 2020 in Umatilla County, Democrat voter turnout was 49%, while Republican was 59.6%. Turnout for nonpartisan ballots was 16.8%.
“In Oregon unaffiliated voters generally lack interest,” Lindell commented. “They open their ballots, see so little to interest them, that they don’t bother.”
To enhance voter turnout, Oregon has changed the rules for mail-in ballots. Previously, elections offices had to receive all by 8 p. m. on Election Day. Now, the ballots just have to be postmarked on or before that day.
For voters who prefer to deliver their ballots in person, Umatilla County also maintains drop boxes in larger communities. Outdoor locations with drive-up ballot deposit boxes are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and close at 8 p.m. on Election Day. Umatilla, Hermiston, Stanfield, Echo, Pilot Rock, Pendleton, Mission, Athena and Milton-Freewater have drop boxes. Dan Lonai, director of county administrative services, said the county lacks staff to close a box in Ukiah at 8 p.m. in November.
Lindell said she doesn’t think the postmark law change will improve turnout much.
“It might bring in a few more ballots from procrastinators,” she said, “but it will slow down finalizing the results for media and elections workers.”
She also said Oregon using postage-paid envelopes so voters didn't have to use a stamp to mail ballots didn’t seem to lower drop box use.
“Some older voters still like to drop their ballots off rather than mailing them in, since it’s more like voting at a polling place," Lindell said. "But that’s declining.”
Lonai agreed, but thought that perhaps over time the change might improve turnout.
Since the ballots went out on a Wednesday, people had a weekend to vote.
“While doing their other paperwork at the kitchen table,” added Lindell, “they might decide to fill out ballots as well.”
On May 2, the Umatilla County election office received a batch of 755 ballots — 1.6% of the total ballots the county mailed. Lindell said it's not a good start, but maybe more would be in that day or May 3.
"They have to go to Portland first," she said.
On May 3, the return rate was up to 1.96%.
Turnout varies by precinct. In 2014, the last year with results online, Athena had the highest rate, and Milton-Freewater and Umatilla the lowest. Lindell said recently Hermiston has done well.
Interest is liable to be higher for the general election in November, whether the county’s voter turnout program succeeds or not.
Murdock in his weekly address added the United States as a whole doesn’t do all that well compared with other developed countries. The last time voter numbers were recorded, the U. S. was 30th out of 35 such nations.
And Lonai has been working for about a year with an Eastern Oregon University marketing class, Murdock reported. Two of the students from that class will serve as interns with the county this summer to promote voting in the November general election.
