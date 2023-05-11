Facebook Screenshot.png

This is one of the posts on Friday, May 5, 2023, on the anonymous Facebook page Voterhermiston attacking Nazario Rivera for past tweets. Nazario is running against James Hurst for Position 7 on the Hermiston School Board has apologized apologized for this and other tweets and deactivated his Twitter account.

 Voterhermiston Facebook page/Screenshot

HERMISTON — An anonymous Facebook page has popped up with posts calling out a Hermiston School Board candidate for past tweets that are critical of Hermiston.

The page Voterhermiston has been uploading screenshots of tweets from 2020 and earlier posted by Nazario Rivera, who is running against James Hurst for Position 7 on the Hermiston School Board.

