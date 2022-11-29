HEPPNER — After the first night of vote counting in the Morrow County recall election, Commissioners Jim Doherty and Melissa Lindsay were behind.
Unofficial results the county clerk's office posted just before 11 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, show 1,319 yes votes to recall Doherty to 1,169 against.
Lindsay's recall is closer, as she was down by 11 votes, 1,248 in favor of recalling her to 1,237 against.
Commissioners express thoughts following early results
Late at night, after the first results were published, Doherty expressed disappointment.
After seeing early numbers, posted at 8 p.m., Doherty said he was not ready to concede. Even so, he said, he expects to lose the election and be recalled.
"It's not subject to change much," he said of the election numbers. "Frankly, I think it will hold."
The gap widened by 25 votes in a later count.
He blamed his loss on his openness, his unwillingness to act more "like a politician."
Doherty said he will uphold his "sworn duty" to serve as commissioner until a recall is certified.
"I'm still going to continue to lean in for the people," he said.
If he is to lose, he said, he has no thoughts for his life after leaving office.
"I'm still going to stand up for the marginalized, the minorities," he said. "There's no place in this world for homophobia or racism or, frankly, environmental injustice."
Doherty added that Morrow County is experiencing a "coming of age," and he'll continue to "fight that fight."
"Eventually, the pendulum will swing this way," he said.
Lindsay, whose term is over Jan. 3, 2023, expressed surprise at the one-point difference between yes and no votes, with Lindsay leading, early in the night.
"It just goes to show the political landscape," she said. "Everyone's very split on what they think and what they support."
By the end of the night, new results put her behind.
Clerk and staff were busy on Election Day
During the afternoon, Childers said she tasked her two staff with opening ballots and getting them ready. How much the recall is costing Morrow County remains a question.
"(The) cost of the election is not done yet," she said.
Childers said the turnout for the election was 31.94% by 7:30 a.m., and her plan was to spend the day "trying to work ballots that come in from the outside drop sites," in addition to updating the county's website.
There were 4,113 ballots counted for the Nov. 8 general election, which included the race for governor and local races. This time, voters only had two things to consider: whether to recall Lindsay and whether to recall Doherty.
Cases for and against
Each ballot included arguments for and against recall.
People behind the recall of Doherty accused him of such things as lacking transparency, acting in secret and demoralizing county employees.
Similar accusations were made against Lindsay. The arguments against her included statements that she had intimidated county employees and that she refused to listen to her community.
In their statements, also printed on the ballots, Doherty and Lindsay argued against the accusations. Each commissioner said they had worked in the best interest of their constituents.
This fight, for and against recall, extended throughout the county. One sign hung on a Boardman ambulance that blamed the two commissioners for the reason why that ambulance could not be used.
Meanwhile, several letters to local newspapers weighed in on the race.
As this was taking place, the one other board member, Commissioner Don Russell, said he didn't want to state his own opinion on the election. Voters would be the ones to decide, he said.
What happens next?
The Morrow County website published an anticipated schedule for the upcoming days. It states updated results are expected to be published Dec. 6 and 20. Then, on Dec. 21, 22 days after the election, the election would be certified.
Childers said that action would be quick following certification, if the commissioners were to lose their elections.
"They will leave when I certify," she said, speaking ahead of the Nov. 29 results.
