HEPPNER — Morrow County voters appear to have recalled Commissioners Jim Doherty and Melissa Lindsay, but the results are unofficial and could change.

The latest update from the election Tuesday, Nov. 29, has 1,319 votes to oust Doherty to 1,169 to keep him in office. Results are closer for Lindsay, with 1,248 in favor of recalling her to 1,237 against, a difference of 11 votes.

— East Oregonian managing editor Phil Wright contributed to this report.

