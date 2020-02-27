PENDLETON — The Umatilla County Jail renovation project has its architect, and it’s a familiar face.
Last week, the Umatilla County Board of Commissioners authorized notifying Lombard Conrad Architects, the same company that originally designed the jail that was completed in 1999, of their intent to award them a contract to design the jail’s renovation.
The project, which was allocated $1.6 million in capital construction funds by the 2019 state legislature, is aiming to better accommodate inmates facing medical issues, drug addiction or mental illness.
“Our team is supported by many of the original planners, architects, and engineers that assisted the county in the jail’s original development,” the company’s proposal cover letter said. “Adding to these talented professionals, we are providing expertise in behavioral health design to comprehensively address the needs of the specialized environment.”
The commissioners’ authorization clears the way for negotiations to take place between the county and the company on the total costs of the contract. Earlier in February, the county approved a $150,000 project management contract with Pendleton’s Wenaha Group to oversee the jail renovation.
DLR Group submitted the only other proposal for the project, and a selection committee from the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office worked alongside the Wenaha Group to evaluate the submissions.
Aside from already being familiar with the facility from working on the initial jail construction, Lombard Conrad Architects also provided some preliminary renderings of their concept and took the county up on an invite to visit the jail in person. DLR Group didn’t respond to the invitation, and ultimately the committee’s decision was unanimous.
“As this project was initially being discussed, the sheriff and his staff reached out to various groups to see what kind of advice and what kind of input they could get,” Commissioner George Murdock said last week prior to the decision. “This group was Johnny-on-the-spot coming to do whatever they needed in terms of advice or counsel.”
In its early years, the jail’s average daily population was just 135 inmates. Today, the jail can hold up to 230 inmates but can often have its capacity limited in order to accommodate prisoners with additional needs.
“Predominantly what we needed was more opportunities for single-cell lodging, so there’s a higher level of protection for that population,” Umatilla County Sheriff Terry Rowan said on Thursday.
According to the project concept plan submitted with the company’s proposal, the project will include reconfiguring the current floor plan to add three new detox cells, two new medical cells, three new holding cells — including one to accommodate inmates entering the facility in a transport situation — and other upgrades to the jail’s prebooking and intake area.
“Infrastructure to support the new layout will need to be expanded and updated,” the proposal also said.
Lombard Conrad Architects is based in Boise, Idaho, and has worked on projects throughout Washington, Idaho, Nevada and Oregon. According to its proposal, public sector projects are 75% of its workload, with nearly 50% of those being “justice related.”
The company’s most recent example project provided in its proposal was an expansion project for the Kootenai County Jail in Idaho that was completed in 2018 and added 236 beds to its facility.
Rowan said he doesn’t have an updated timeline on the project’s next steps but there is a meeting planned with the Wenaha Group next Friday. Though the $1.6 million in state funding has already been appropriated for the project, those funds are provided through the state selling its lottery bonds at the best rate and may not be released to the county until 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.