UMATILLA COUNTY — Residents and small businesses from Umatilla County and the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation can now apply for federal disaster aid and low-interest disaster loans to help recover from the flooding that ravaged the area from Feb. 5 to Feb. 9.
Individuals who sustained losses or damages from the floods can now apply for disaster aid from the Federal Emergency Management Agency by calling. 1-800-621-3362, or going online to www.DisasterAssistance.gov. A TTY number is also available at 1-800-462-7585.
Those who apply will need to have their social security number (or their spouse's), private insurance information if available, address and zip code of damaged property, a reachable telephone number, an address that can receive postal mail, and bank account information if seeking to have the funds directly transferred.
The U.S. Small Businesses Administration (SBA) also announced low-interest loans are now available for businesses of all sizes, private nonprofit organizations, homeowners and renters.
Disaster loans up to $200,000 are available to homeowners to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate. Homeowners and renters are eligible for up to $40,000 to repair or replace damaged or destroyed personal property.
Each business or nonprofit organization can borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory and other business assets. Funds are also available for businesses and homeowners making improvements that protect, prevent and minimize future flood damage.
Regardless of property damage, Economic Injury Disaster Loans are also available for most small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations of any size.
Interest rates can be as low as 3.75 percent for businesses, 2.75 percent for private nonprofit organizations and 1.563 percent for homeowners and renters with terms up to 30 years. Loan amounts and terms are set by SBA and are based on each applicant’s financial condition.
Applicants must first contact FEMA in order to be eligible and then may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information and download applications at https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance. Individuals who are deaf or hard-of-hearing may call (800) 877-8339.
Completed applications should be mailed to U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.
