As the final gavel sounded on Thursday afternoon, everyone in the crowded boardroom heaved a mass sigh of fatigue.

During two special board meetings in two days, Blue Mountain Community College board members considered the fate of chemistry instructor Chandra Kunapareddy, who faces the expiration of his H-1B visa in 2020. On Thursday, the board was supposed to render a decision, but couldn’t find agreement.

Kunapareddy sees his chances of staying in the United States fading away with the coming expiration of his visa, so he’s fighting to stay. The 36-year-old instructor first came before the BMCC Board of Education on Wednesday afternoon to plead his case.

Kunapareddy, who grew up in a village in southern India, told the board he was born into a caste of farm workers. Though none of his family except him has gone beyond middle school, Kunapareddy went on to attend Texas Tech on a student visa and graduated with a Ph.D. in organic chemistry. After he secured a chemistry instructor job at BMCC in the fall of 2016, the college helped him get a H-1B visa, which allows U.S. employers to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations that require intellectual or technical expertise. This type of visa sometimes transitions into a green card en route to citizenship.

Administrators notified Kunapareddy in 2017 that this would be the one and only H-1B visa with BMCC assistance. His visa expires in September of 2020.

At Wednesday’s meeting, faculty members, staff and students filled the boardroom. Many got up to speak on his behalf, describing the instructor as personable, qualified and possessing the ability to teach a hard-to-comprehend subject.

Student Monica Silva, a member of the soccer team and Associated Student Government, said exposure to Kunapareddy changed her life’s trajectory.

“He is an absolutely outstanding teacher,” Silva said. “He opened my mind to becoming a chemistry teacher.”

Science instructor Sasha McKeon spoke, her voice shaking.

“I’m truly emotional,” she said. “He is an integral member of our faculty family.” As for his teaching ability, she said, “He makes chemistry alive.”

A couple of faculty members spoke about how difficult good chemistry instructors are to find. Let’s not lose this one, they said.

Following his string of supporters, Kunpareddy took the microphone.

“I love my job,” he said. “I love this job so much that I can’t wait for a fall term to start during the summer break and don’t want spring term to end so soon. I see this job as a special privilege.”

Kunapareddy and his wife celebrated the birth of twins on Christmas Eve. He said they hope to raise the twins in Eastern Oregon.

“I can’t think of a better place to raise my children,” he said.

On Thursday, the group, which had expanded even more, reconvened for round two. On this day, board members would examine how obvious affection for Kunpareddy fits with the college financial picture, liability concerns and overall goals. The strain of it showed on the faces of board members Kim Puzey, Jane Hill, Anthony Turner and Chris Brown (chair) and Interim BMCC President Connie Green. Attending remotely were Heidi Van Kirk and Bob Savage. Don Rice is out of the country.

Puzey said he hadn’t slept much, thinking about the decision. Brown called it “one of the most difficult we have faced.”

The cons of renewing the visa? Cost could run in the neighborhood of $25,000 or more at a time when the budget is tight. The college could face liability if something went awry with Kunapareddy. The college would be reversing a decision it made in 2017.

Hill nudged her fellow board members away from a rigid approach.

“(By not renewing), we remain consistent with a document issued in 2017, but we have losses,” Hill said. “We lose an excellent chemistry instructor. We lose a united faculty. And we still have budget problems.”

Turner, who has a chemistry degree, said he was struggling with the decision, but leaned toward guarding the college’s purse strings.

“There is no good decision here,” he said. “There’s just not.”

The board considered four options: (A) letting the visa expire, (B) renewing, (C) renewing and starting the green card process in September of 2019 or (D) renewing and starting the green card process by 2023.

Puzey moved to support option C. The vote came in a tie with Puzey, Hill and Savage voting yea, with nays from Turner, Brown and Van Kirk.

They tried again, voting on option D. The tally came back with only Puzey and Hill voting yes.

Feeling that the board needed to regroup and maybe get an additional vote from Rice when he returns, Van Kirk suggested putting off the determination to another meeting.

Before the board finalized that, math instructor and union leader Bob Hillenbrand stood to stir the pot with a reminder that negotiation for a new approximately $3.4 million faculty contract is just down the road.

“I would suggest to the board, given the level of support demonstrated on the part of the faculty, that it’s of great importance that the board establish a very meaningful, deep good will with the faculty that will lead to a positive outcome for that negotiation,” Hillenbrand said. “The $25,000 that we’re discussing will pale in comparison to what the college could save by making the most of this situation and establishing good will with faculty and faculty leadership.”

Consider the line in the sand drawn.

As the session closed, a sense of battle fatigue and frustration radiated from both ends of the room. The next meeting will likely happen in a week or two, but hasn’t yet been scheduled.

———

Contact Kathy Aney at kaney@eastoregonian.com or 541-966-0810.