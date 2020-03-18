UMATILLA COUNTY — Voters will have a choice about their emergency services this May.
The proposal to merge four eastern Umatilla County fire districts into one cleared another hurdle on Wednesday as the Board of Commissioners held its final public hearing on the matter and officially referred it to the May ballot.
Voters will get to decide whether to combine emergency response services and taxing districts for the cities of Athena, Helix, Weston and Adams, whose residents would pay about $2 per $1,000 assessed value for both ambulance and fire protection services. The East Umatilla ambulance and fire districts currently cost $1 each per $1,000 of assessed value.
The agencies are already headquartered together at the Weston fire station and utilize a joint board comprised of members of each agency. According to East Umatilla Fire & Rescue Chief Dave Baty, his department has had a 72% increase in calls since 2018 when the agencies began working together.
