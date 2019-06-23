PENDLETON — The first-ever Wild West Brewfest transformed Roy Raley Park into microbrew central.

About 650 people stopped by the park Saturday to listen to music and sample everything from lagers, pilsners and pale ales to stouts, porters and IPAs. If one wasn’t in the mood for a Nutcrusher Peanut Butter Porter, there was Fuzztail Heff, A Beer Named Sue or 24 other brews. Non-beer aficionados could sip cider and other libations. The microbrews hailed from breweries around the Northwest.

The gathering ran from noon to 9 p.m. Organizer Liam Hughes, director of Pendleton Parks and Recreation, said he was excited by the results of the inaugural event. Profits go to support the Pendleton Parks and Recreation Youth Scholarship Fund.

“It went great — just super smooth,” Hughes said. “It ramped up as the evening went on.”

He doesn’t yet know how much money the event pulled in for the scholarship, but figured they reached the breakeven point at around 350 people.

