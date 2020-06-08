PENDLETON — Former Umatilla County Commissioner Emile Holeman died at the age of 89 on the evening of Sunday, June 7.
Flags on county property will be flown at half staff all week long in honor and memory of former Commissioner Holeman.
Holeman served on the county’s board of commissioners from 1991–2007, a total of 16 years and four terms in office. Sen. Bill Hansell, a longtime county commissioner himself, called Holeman his advisor, friend and go-to guy.
“He was a very special friend and individual in my life,” Hansell said. “I was very privileged to be able to serve with him. He will be missed.”
Born and raised in Pendleton, Holeman dedicated his time to his hometown and county. Prior to his days as county commissioner, he attended the University of Oregon and later owned a Texaco service station. Hansell attributed Holeman’s great public service attitude to his time working at the service station, where Holeman connected with people in his community through his customer service skills.
It’s this philosophy, Hansell added, that then carried over in Holeman’s tenure as commissioner.
“He truly was a public servant,” Hansell said. ”He wanted to do what was best for the people and worked hard at it. He came to work with that attitude of ‘what can I do for the people in Umatilla County.’”
Holeman was dedicated to community service and maintained that commitment beyond his tenure as commissioner. Current Commissioner George Murdock said Holeman was a remarkable role model to his family, who continue to be active in the community.
“The entire county mourns his loss,” Murdock said. “Our thoughts are with his family.”
Prior to his time as county commissioner, Holeman served as president of Happy Canyon from 1972–1973.
“Emile’s leadership and dedication to Happy Canyon has paved the way for current and future board members,” Happy Canyon board member Kenzie Hansell said. “Every board member should strive to be like Emile.”
Dennis Doherty, who served part of his tenure as commissioner alongside Holeman, recalled a moment they shared together. It was his first or second year as commissioner and on one sunny day, they went to watch a football game between Hermiston and Pendleton.
“We bet $5 on the game and I won, which is unusual because Hermiston didn’t usually win. I still have that $5 sitting in my desk. I saved it in case I needed to blackmail him,” Doherty said, laughing. “I never needed to, he was a really wonderful person. A one in a million.”
In a 2006 interview when he announced his retirement, Holeman said the terms he served as a county commissioner were "a wonderful experience."
After his retirement, Holeman spent most of his time with family, following his grandchildren and all of their activities closely.
Holeman was an outdoorsman and athlete who loved cheering on his favorite Oregon Ducks team and spending nights camping with his family under a blanket of stars. There are many sincere and fond moments of joy that Holeman’s family shared with him. His daughter, Marla Royal, recalled seeing him out in the audience at every one of her piano recitals. His son, Eric Holeman, as a child would join his father at work, watching the service station turn into a social hub for the city’s community members.
“He lived his life really well,” his daughter Marla Royal said. “I’m going to miss all the wisdom he gave to us. He had a great sense of humor and great wit. He was a good husband always, a good father, always.”
His son Mike recalled another memory when they were left stranded during a drive to Pilot Rock. The car was stuck in deep mud and while waiting for help, Holeman built a bonfire by the side of the road. Once help came, they all shared tuna fish sandwiches by the fire.
“I remember it as a fun family adventure,” Mike said. “That’s the kind of person he is. To him, there was no bad situation. He always saw the good in whatever was happening, the good in people.”
His children also recalled him taking back road drives to different regions with his late wife Betty Lou. Together, in their 60 years of marriage, they had four children, who went on to have 13 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.
“I will miss his love advice, his honesty and his support,” reads a message composed by his youngest daughter Amy Freeman and his grandchildren. “He was always there for all of his grandkids. I will miss his laugh, the way he sat with his arms across on his belly, shaking with tears rolling down from his eyes.”
