The first-ever Pendleton Food Truck Night drew a hungry crowd.

Despite a cold breeze, about 2,000 people descended on Roy Raley Park over four hours to choose from seven food trucks assembled on the grass. The influx of eaters on Saturday night took some of the venders by surprise.

The first to run out of food was Why Not Pizza from Walla Walla, which had to close up shop halfway through after selling 500 slices of pizza, said Victoria Horne, editor of the Pendleton Record, which sponsored the event. Skosh, also from Walla Walla, and the Pendleton Catering Company sold out too.

Why Not Pizza earned the People’s Choice Award for best food truck fare.

Horne said the event will return on the last Saturday of each month. She expects the offerings to keep growing. She said she has already gotten interest from two additional venders.