HERMISTON — Former Gov. John Kitzhaber started his keynote speech at Thursday’s health care summit in Hermiston with a personal story.

He told of his early years as a 27-year-old Roseburg emergency room doctor fresh out of medical school and awed by the responsibility of caring for people who arrived at the hospital injured, sick, confused or frightened. Occasionally, patients died.

“When I was unable to save a life, I walked across the hall to a small room where people waited for news of their loved ones,” he said. “It seemed like a long, lonely journey across 30 feet of tile floor.”

In those days, he treated each individual patient without regard to cost, viewing death as the enemy and treating people as individuals. In 1978, he was elected to the Oregon House of Representatives where he was forced to look at health care from a different angle.

“I came face-to-face with a fundamental contradiction,” he said. “As a legislator, I couldn’t ignore the cost.”

Kitzhaber’s keynote speech this week came midway through the 2019 Eastern Oregon Coordinated Care Organization Clinician & Staff Summit at the Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center. Clinicians, health care administrators and policy makers sitting at white, linen-covered tables listened to Kitzhaber’s thoughts on national and state health care reform.

Kitzhaber said he believes we are thinking about health care all wrong on the national level.

“For decades, we’ve been asking the wrong question. We’ve been asking about the subsidies and who pays,” he said. “Instead we should be asking, ‘Why does health care cost so much in the first place?’”

He said price points in the U.S. are higher than most anywhere else in the world. “Why?” he asked the group.

Kitzhaber ticked off several reasons. Private equity investors are buying up the most profitable parts of the system, driving up costs. Insurance companies have cut eligibility and lowered reimbursement rates. The national debt increases to pay for hikes in Medicare and Medicaid costs.

“The insured uninsured” have $5,000 deductibles and “don’t really have insurance at all,” he quipped. “Cost shifting is the way we avoid confronting reality.”

One way out, he said, is funding health care from a specific pot of money indexed to a sustainable growth rate.

“That’s exactly what we’re trying to do in Oregon with the CCOs,” Kitzhaber said.

In 2009, as a state senator, Kitzhaber helped pioneer the Oregon Health Plan. He later helped birth the state’s system of 15 coordinated care organizations, locally governed networks of health care providers who deliver care to the state’s most vulnerable residents. The idea is to focus on prevention to get people healthy, reduce visits to expensive emergency rooms and lower costs. The EOCCO serves Umatilla, Morrow and 10 other Eastern Oregon counties.

During the first five years, some CCOs performed better than others, but the state saved more than $1 billion. There were bumps, too, including the Cover Oregon disaster, and the state’s Affordable Care Act insurance exchange website designed by Oracle Corp., which failed spectacularly.

Kitzhaber is unhappy with recent reforms to Oregon health care, which he called CCO 2.0. Last week, he sent a letter to Gov. Kate Brown, House Speaker Tina Kotek and Senate President Peter Courtney to weigh in on two developments he considers especially worrisome.

He opposes new reporting requirements that will force CCOs to hire more personnel, increase costs and “appeared to have been copied and pasted from the current insurance code.”

“I am concerned that this increase in rules, regulations and reporting will be particularly burdensome on smaller rural CCOs which have become important community assets,” he wrote. The reforms, intended to increase oversight, may squelch the ability of locally based CCOs to operate.

“These provisions and others appear to retreat from the community model based on local control and a sense of local ownership in favor of a more punitive top-down approach,” he wrote.

Kitzhaber also objects to the state granting Trillium Community Health, owned by Fortune 500 company Centene Corp., to contract to administer the Oregon Health Plan in Clackamas, Multnomah and Washington counties, in addition to Lane County, which it already administers.

The governor said Oregon has much to lose if the CCO model goes south, including 30 years of collaboration and a chance to pioneer health care policy for the country as a whole.

“If we lose this model, we lose the opportunity to steer the national debate,” he said. “Right now, the model is in question.”

Kitzhaber resigned in 2015 under a cloud as the FBI investigated his fiance and first lady, Cylvia Hayes, for influence peddling. He left office barely a month into his fourth term as governor. Still, Kitzhaber remains a strong voice in the world of health care reform policy.

A health policy publication called “State of Reform” recently quoted Kitzhaber comparing himself to Don Quixote during a private dinner in Washington, D.C., where he goes frequently to talk about health care reform.

“I think of these trips as ‘Don Quixote goes to Washington,’” he said. “Health care reform is probably my windmill.”