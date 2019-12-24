PENDLETON — By the time the deadline for donating gifts to this year’s giving tree in Hamley’s had passed, there wasn’t space to collect any more in the store’s lobby.
“I had to call them to come and start picking them up because there was no room to walk in here,” said Jessica Lapp, who handles the store’s shipping and receiving. “We were just running out of space.”
During the 2019 holiday season, giving trees throughout the Pendleton area alone have yielded hundreds of gifts for hundreds of people in need.
A common feature of the season, giving trees allow for people to anonymously donate gifts to strangers in need by taking a tag that corresponds to a recipient and returning with a gift to donate to them.
The giving tree at Hamley’s ran from Nov. 29 through Dec. 14 this year and was coordinated through the Pendleton School District, the Oregon Department of Human Services, Umatilla County Human Services and the Umatilla County Care Program. The gifts donated go to local children in need, many of whom are in the foster care system.
In its 19th year at the store, the tree was as successful as ever.
“There were many, many more,” Lapp said of this year’s gift requests, all of which were filled. “There was just a greater need in the area than past years.”
The Pendleton DHS office couldn’t confirm whether this year’s requests through the giving tree program were greater than previous year’s, but said 120 foster kids already have or will be receiving a gift from it.
After the gifts are donated, DHS picks them up and their workers distribute them to children during their monthly face-to-face meetings, preferably before Christmas.
Children aren’t the only ones in need of something special during the holidays.
Since 1993, the Rite Aid in Pendleton has been collecting gifts to donate to assisted living facilities in the area. Though the tree was a little bit late getting set up this year, those gifts are going to the residents of Willowbrook Terrace and Desire for Healing.
“It’s really important because many of those poor folks don’t have families or loved ones to see or spend the holidays with,” said Juanita Brown, who has worked for the last 44 years at Rite Aid.
Willowbrook Terrace picked up its package of presents, which included two gifts each for the home’s 40 residents, and distributed them during a Christmas party held at the home last week.
Corey Crismon, an administrator at Willowbrook, also pointed out that many of the home’s residents don’t get to see their families even during the holidays, and how important the donations can be.
During the party thrown last week, Crismon said, Willowbrook residents were also able to participate in cookie decorating and a Christmas recital.
Regardless of whether they see their families over the holidays or not, most residents at Desire for Healing don’t have the financial means to purchase presents.
According to Valerie Scott, owner and executive director of Desire for Healing, which was renamed from Elizabethan Manor after she took over in July, 26 of the home’s 29 current residents are on Medicaid “and extremely limited by their income.”
Though this was her first holiday season at the helm of the facility, Scott said many of the staff that was retained at the home let her know of the giving tree’s history and she was happy to continue the connection with Rite Aid.
On Monday, Valerie and her husband, Les Scott, received the home’s donations from Rite Aid and loaded them up to prepare for the party on Wednesday. On Christmas morning, residents will open their presents and take part in more festivities that day at the facility.
Scott added that as nice as it is for many of her residents to receive gifts in general, even donations like toiletries, socks and other everyday items can make a “critical” difference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.