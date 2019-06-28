PENDLETON — Richard Allstott has two souvenirs from the Korean War — a Bronze Star and profound hearing loss resulting from an enemy grenade that tossed him 40 feet.

Allstott, this year’s grand marshal for Pendleton’s Independence Day Parade, doesn’t often talk about those months in Korea, although some harrowing experiences lurk in his memory. Tom Tangney, who nominated Allstott for grand marshal, said even some members of the local Veterans of Foreign Wars post weren’t aware of Allstott’s heroism.

“People don’t know what Richard went through because he doesn’t talk about it,” said Tangney, who is also a Korean War veteran. “He is not one to blow his own horn.”

A detailed description of Allstott’s heroics appears on his Bronze Star citation. Sergeant Richard D. Allstott, it reads, “is cited for heroism in action against an armed enemy near Tumyong-dong, Korea, on 12 June 1952. Sergeant Allstott had set up his machine gun on hill 191 in support of his unit which was intrenched (sic) on the hill. Exceptionally heavy mortar and artillery fire rained on the entire area and communist aggressors launched three successive counter attacks on the positions. Sergeant Allstott stalwartly remained at his post and poured deadly accurate fire at the foe.”

When injured American soldiers were trapped by heavy fire, the citation continues, “Sergeant Allstott provided immediate protective fire for them, and as a result of his quick thinking these casualties were successfully evacuated. When it became necessary for the unit to move into a new position, Sergeant Allstott boldly moved his machine gun to a new location and again laid down a curtain of cover fire for his comrades.”

It is pretty heady stuff, but Allstott, 90, just waves it off and refuses to elaborate.

A photo from that time shows Allstott as a robust 21-year-old dressed in Army fatigues, his hand resting on his gun. Now 90, the veteran agreed to talk a little about his time in the military. He sat on the couch in the living room of his Pendleton home with his cane handy and his wife, Dorothy, nearby. Tangney listened from a chair.

Allstott described growing up on a wheat farm between Heppner and Condon as the second oldest of six children. At age 14, his older brother left to fight in World War II. Richard got a special license to take over driving the 25 miles to Heppner for school. After graduation, he worked at McNary Dam and was preparing to travel to India to work on a construction crew there when he got his draft notice.

“I got a letter from Uncle Sam that said he needed me worse,” Allstott said, grinning. “I went to work for him.”

He enlisted in the Army and spent several months stateside before heading to Japan and then Korea. Allstott and his fellow soldiers climbed off their ship onto a landing craft and went ashore. He remembers the bitter cold that assaulted them as they rode in trucks for several hours until stopping around midnight.

“We pawed out space in the snow and put our sleeping bags in the holes,” he said. “Not too many of us undressed.”

This was no Shangri-La. The temperature dipped as low as minus 40 degrees. Allstott took to wearing three pairs of socks. The outer pair, he said, froze to his boots.

As Allstott spoke, Tangney went back in time, too, remembering not only the bitter cold, but the sorrow of losing his brother there during the Battle of Heartbreak Ridge. The battle was one of the major engagements in the hills of North Korea, near the pre-war boundary between North and South Korea.

It was on Heartbreak Ridge where Allstott was injured trying to evacuate an injured comrade. The soldier was a big man who had gotten his legs blown off. Allstott and another soldier named Joe laid the man on a stretcher and carried him up a hill to a trench. About then an enemy grenade landed in the trench.

“It rolled right under the stretcher and exploded,” Allstott said. “Joe and I both got blown out of the trench about 40 feet. The guy on the stretcher was killed.”

The concussion affected Allstott’s eardrums and he headed home with profound hearing loss.

Back in Oregon, Alstott shook off the war. He married Dorothy, started a family and worked on a ranch. Later, they moved to Pendleton where he worked for the county road department. Over the years, he never talked much about his war experiences, Dorothy said.

Tangney knew about them, though. He said he didn’t have to push hard to get Allstott selected as grand marshal for Pendleton’s Fourth of July parade even though there were several other good nominees.

“He won on the first ballot with 85 percent of the vote,” Tangney said of the local VFW committee that selected Allstott.

This isn’t Allstott’s first VFW honor. Active in the local post, he won the statewide “Mr. VFW” award in 1970. At a recent state convention, he received a lifetime achievement award.

Allstott is a patriotic man. He flies a flag year-round in his yard, near the porch swing where he likes to sit every day. He said he feels no ill will against his country for his hearing loss, which eventually required cochlear implants.

“I felt that I was pretty lucky to get by like I did,” he said. “Uncle Sam treated me pretty good.”

The parade, kicking off at 10 a.m. on July 4, starts at the Pendleton City Hall, follows Dorion Avenue to Main Street, turns onto Court Avenue and ends at the Pendleton Convention Center.

