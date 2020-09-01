LEXINGTON — Kelly Boyer doesn’t see her grandson much these days. COVID keeps the Lexington woman away.
It’s a frustrating reality, especially since this spring 5-year-old Evan Kates suffered a brain aneurysm and several strokes that left him fighting for his life. The brain bleed resulted from a congenital abnormality called arteriovenous malformation (AVM), a tangle of abnormal blood vessels connecting arteries and veins in the brain. The knot of vessels impedes normal blood flow.
The abnormality is rare in children. People with AVM sometimes go their entire lives without a rupture. The average age of diagnosis is 31 and the risk of hemorrhage for untreated AVM is between 2% and 4% yearly.
Evan lives with his parents, Jon and Brooke Kates, and his older brother, Cole, 9, in Boise, Idaho. Brooke, a former nurse, real estate agent and 1999 Heppner High School graduate, knew something was awry, and took her son to the hospital on March 3, according to Boyer.
The little boy, who Boyer described as “bright and very active,” had suffered a brain hemorrhage that triggered a flurry of strokes and other complications. Evan spent three weeks in aa medically induced coma. On March 28, he began to wake up slowly. He and his family traveled to Salt Lake City where Evan began the process of rehabilitation and therapy. Boyer said the several-month program involved six hours of rehab, four days a week, as the boy worked to regain his ability to walk and talk.
The trauma of Evan’s medical troubles was heightened because of COVID. Brooke was the only family member allowed to visit him. Jon, a surgical equipment representative, was laid off.
Boyer and her husband John, a local crop duster, struggled to come up with how to help. The couple often supports community members in need by participating in local fundraisers. Because of the virus, the usual fundraising methods aren’t practical.
“We normally have dinners, but we can’t because of COVID,” Boyer said. “We can’t set out money jars in town either.”
So she set up an account at the Bank of Eastern Oregon. Boyer said her daughter doesn’t know about the fundraising efforts.
“I’m going to surprise her,” she said.
Donations can be made at any Bank of Eastern Oregon branch. The account is in the name of Kelly Boyer for Evan.
Boyer said she wished she could do more.
“It’s hard,” she said. “Life isn’t fair. It’s not a perfect world.”
