ADAMS - Umatilla County’s exceptionally heavy spring rains put at risk what could be a bumper wheat crop. After a nearly disastrous drought last year, the water deficit has not only been made up, but some areas have already suffered from fungus growth.
“There are problems with the moisture,” said wheat rancher Bud Schmidtgall, former Athena mayor. “Wheat can get foot rot, and you have to spray. Or it can sprout in the head. In some lower elevations, I’ve seen fallen down wheat. That’s a sign of the fungus.”
Growers are applying quite a bit of rust fungicide, Oregon State University soil scientist Don Wysocki noted. He works at the Columbia Basin Agricultural Research Center near Adams.
“When you get a lot of moisture and good yield, it’s beneficial to rust,” he said. “At this crop stage, growers can’t apply fungicide themselves. Some put it on earlier, but this late you have to apply by air, either helicopter or fixed wing airplane.”
At a minimum aerial application costs $14 to $20, Wysocki said.
“But at today’s prices that’s only about 2 bushels of wheat,” he observed. “The return on investment is there.”
The popular soft white winter wheat variety Magic is more susceptible to rust than other strains, Wysocki explained. Many growers are treating their Magic crops with fungicide.
“Magic has yielded well,” he said. “With 2-gene Clearfield production system, Magic can use Beyond herbicide. You have that option, if done earlier. It’s too late now.
On balance this year has been a blessing, Wysocki continued.
“Only once or twice in a lifetime have growers seen high prices and high yield,” he added. “They don’t come along very often in a 40-year career. This is the kind of year in which growers end up retooling. They can afford to buy new equipment and keep it running for a long time.”
Implement dealers should do well, Wysocki concluded.
No rain is in the Pendleton 10-day forecast by the Weather Channel.
