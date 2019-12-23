UMATILLA COUNTY — Both Hermiston and Pendleton recorded their warmest days on record last week.
The records were broken on Friday. According to Ann Adams, assistant forecaster at the National Weather Service office in Pendleton, the Pendleton airport recorded a high temperature of 63 degrees that day. The previous high temperature was 61 degrees, recorded in 2018.
At the Hermiston airport, the temperature rose to 66 degrees, breaking a record held since 1933. The previous high was 63.
The balmy temperatures don’t necessary herald a green Christmas. There is a slight chance of snow on Christmas Day.
