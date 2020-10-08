HERMISTON — The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office arrested a Hermiston man on Tuesday, Oct. 6, on charges of committing sex crimes against a child relative.
Court records show Jose Olivarez Fernandez, 58, is charged with incest, first-degree sodomy, sexual abuse and unlawful sexual penetration, along with using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct.
According to the press release, the sheriff's office began its investigation of Fernandez following a report of suspected abuse on Sept. 28. Officers then executed a search warrant of his residence that led to his arrest on Oct. 6. Police are still investigating the case, the release stated.
Ferandez was arranged at the Umatilla County Circuit Court in Pendleton on Oct. 7 and is being held at the Umatilla County Jail on $500,000 bail.
Minus the charge of incest, Fernandez faces at least five years and 10 months of jail time if convicted for each of the other four Measure 11 crimes he's charged with.
