HERMISTON — A Hermiston man is facing seven felony charges for forgery after being arrested for using a counterfeit $100 bill at a Dutch Bros on Sunday.
The Hermiston Police Department received a report of the counterfeit and arrested Benjamin Muniz, 41, near Rogers Toyota on North First Street in Hermiston, where he was subsequently found in possession of meth and identified as a suspect in a report of a counterfeit being used at a Dairy Queen.
On Monday, Muniz was arraigned on 11 total charges, including three counts of first-degree forgery and four counts of first-degree possession of a forged instrument, all of which are felonies. Muniz is also facing one misdemeanor count for possession of meth, one count for failure to appear in court and two counts of probation violation.
Muniz is currently lodged at the Umatilla County Jail in Pendleton with his bail set at $85,000, and he is set to appear in court for a preliminary hearing at 1:15 p.m. on Monday, March 9.
