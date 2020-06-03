HERMISTON — A Hermiston man was arrested Monday, June 1, after a stop for a traffic violation revealed he was wanted on sexual abuse charges in Umatilla County.
Oregon State Police arrested Jose Victoria Navarro, 78, on one charge of first-degree sexual abuse. Court filings show he was indicted in October 2019 and is accused of abusing a girl under the age of 14 in July 2015.
First-degree sexual abuse is a Measure 11 crime in Oregon and carries a mandatory minimum sentence of six years and three months if convicted.
Navarro was arraigned at the Umatilla County Circuit Court and pleaded not guilty to the charges on Tuesday, June 2.
Navarro is scheduled to appear next for a pre-trial conference on June 23. He is currently being held at the Umatilla County Jail in Pendleton.
