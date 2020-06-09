HERMISTON — Local police are investigating the death of a Hermiston man who was found dead from a gunshot wound the morning of Tuesday, June 9, according to a press release from the Umatilla County District Attorney's office.
The identify of the victim is being withheld while authorities confirm that family have been notified, the release stated, while the Umatilla/Morrow Major Crime Team has been activated to begin investigating.
"There is little information available concerning the motive or the identify of the person(s) responsible for the shooting," the release stated.
Hermiston police were dispatched to a residence on the 300 block of East Francolin Avenue at approximately 8:16 a.m., Tuesday, June 9, for a report of an unresponsive male. After arriving, officers determined the individual had been killed by a gunshot.
According to the release, Freddy Sotelo of the Hermiston Police Department is the case officer and is being assisted by the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office, the Stanfield Police Department and the Oregon State Police.
Anyone with information concerning the incident and investigation are encouraged to contact the Hermiston Police Department at 541-567-5519.
The Umatilla County District Attorney's office will be handling further inquiries into the incident and investigation, the release stated.
