MORROW COUNTY — A Hermiston man died in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 207 in Morrow County Friday night, according to a press release from Oregon State Police.
Phillip Sharkey, 56, was traveling north on Highway 207 in a Freightliner truck pulling a loaded trailer when it struck the guardrail, traveled off the road and down an embankment near milepost 19B.
It's believed that Sharkey wasn't wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash, according to Capt. Tim Fox, the state police's public information officer.
Police and emergency personnel responded at approximately 6:24 p.m. but Sharkey sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Fox wrote in an email that he's unsure what company Sharkey was driving for but that his truck was carrying mint.
The only damage on the highway was sustained to the guardrail, though it's unknown to what extent, according to Fox.
State police were assisted by Boardman Fire, Echo Fire, Umatilla County Fire District No. 1, Morrow County Sheriff’s Office and the Oregon Department of Transportation.
