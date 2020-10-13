HERMISTON — A woman was transported to the hospital with minor injuries and citations were issued on Monday, Oct. 12, after a two-vehicle collision involving a Hermiston police officer at the intersection of Highway 207 and Canal Road outside of Hermiston.
Oregon State Police Lt. Karl Farber said that the collision occurred shortly before 6 a.m. after a Hermiston patrol vehicle operated by Cpl. Bill Golter progressed through the intersection and was T-boned by a vehicle driven by Evelia Quinonez Agundez, 53, of Hermiston.
Agundez was transported to Good Shepherd Hospital in Hermiston with minor injuries, Farber said, and was issued a citation for driving without an operator’s license. Golter, who was traveling to begin duty for the day, was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device.
Hermiston Police Chief Edmiston told the East Oregonian he was unable to comment on the crash.
“We are handling the matter administratively, but that is personnel in scope and something I cannot comment on,” Edmiston stated in an email on Oct. 13.
