The game of chess is more than just moving pieces on the board. There is an art to the game, and more moves than offseason baseball.

Hermiston junior Isaac Bonifer has a handle on the nuances of the game, and that paid off last weekend at the 52nd Annual Chess for Success Oregon State Tournament at the Oregon Convention Center in Portland.

Bonifer won two games, lost two, and had another finish in a draw, recording 2½ points — more than any Hermiston player in the past 20 years — and finished tied for fifth in the field of 22 players.

Joshua Grabinsky won the state title, winning all five of his matches.

Had Bonifer had won his final game, he would have placed second.

“I played the other kid’s game and I shouldn’t have,” he said. “He caught me off guard. After a while I slowed down and he got mad. In the end he had more pieces than me.”

This past weekend was Bonifer’s second trip to the state tournament. Last year he won one of five games.

“I have only had one other kid (Oscar Galdamaz) who had gone two years in a row,” Hermiston chess club advisor Delia Fields said. “Isaac has a chance to go three times.”

While Fields is the advisor, she admits she is not a chess master. She gets help from former Hermiston teacher Dan Jamison, who comes in and challenges the players.

“Dan helps the kids think through their game,” Fields said. “Isaac has beaten Dan a couple of time this year.”

Fields said the kids need the extra push.

“They see a high level of competition over there,” she said of the state tournament. “Some of those kids have personal chess coaches.”

Bonifer said he started playing chess in the seventh grade with his father Luis.

“He used to be able to beat me,” said Bonifer, who also plays on the school’s lacrosse team. “That has changed. I beat him all the time now.”