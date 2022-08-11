MILTON-FREEWATER — The Walla Walla Valley suffered extensive damage from a thunderstorm on Wednesday night, August 10.

"It was a tornado-like storm, with extremely high wind, rain and hail," Milton-Freewater City Manager Linda Hall said. "Water, street, sewer and electric power crews from the city have been working since last night to restore services and clean things up. It was unusually damaging. Poles were sheered off and trees downed."

