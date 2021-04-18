JOSEPH — To honor his military service and his 96th birthday, one of Wallowa County’s last World War II and Korean War veterans, Lee Cutler, was presented Thursday, April 8, with a U.S. flag that had flown over the U.S. Capitol and with a new Marine Corps flag.
Cutler has flown one of each from a pole outside his Joseph home for years.
Glenn Smith, a community health care worker from Winding Waters, said Cutler “displays his flag proudly,” but they’re getting worn so they were being replaced.
Kim Hutchison, president of the Eagle Cap Post of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, made the presentation of the flags April 8. The national flag was obtained by U.S. Rep. Cliff Bentz, R-Oregon, to honor Cutler’s service and his birthday.
A couple dozen or more people joined Hutchison during the presentation, including fellow veterans, Wallowa County Commissioner Susan Roberts, Joseph Mayor Belinda Buswell and members of the Joseph Fire Department in a fire truck with lights flashing.
Hutchison said Smith prompted the honor.
“The driving force behind this is one of the care team and he got it from a local congressman,” Hutchison said.
While Cutler values his time in the military, he doesn’t consider his service as particularly heroic. Although his unit followed in the steps of much of the island-hopping campaign to drive the Japanese out of territory they’d conquered in the Pacific, he didn’t see any serious action.
“We seemed to be just one step behind everybody,” he said. “We weren’t there when they took the island; we were there after for the mop-up operations. I always said I was lucky.”
He added that most veterans don’t want to discuss the horrors of war and he’s no different. But he was fortunate in not having to witness much.
“I didn’t do much fighting,” he said.
Cutler admits his memory isn’t what it used to be, but he does recall boot camp. The Detroit, Michigan, native took a train to San Diego after enlisting in late 1942 — with his parents’ consent — at age 17. It was at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot he learned some valuable lessons.
“I thought it was all a big game at first until a sergeant came out one day and said, ‘Did you shave this morning?’ I said, ‘No.’ Big mistake,” he said. “I was told to shave and I didn’t do it. I didn’t need to. So he made me get a razor and sat down for a whole hour shaving both sides of my face — a dry shave. My face was so damned sore. I learned the hard way to take orders. … I remembered that when I was told to do something, to do it.”
He believes the military has lightened up in recent years.
“These guys nowadays never went through what I went through. When we went through boot camp, we went through boot camp,” he said.
While the MCRD was tough, he quickly learned to appreciate it.
“Those first two weeks, I’d have given anything to get out of there. If I wasn’t so scared to, I’d have probably walked out,” Cutler said. “It took about two weeks of training, then I thought it was the greatest place.”
After boot camp and rifle training, he was assigned to the Marine Air Wing.
“I was just lucky,” he said.
The first plane he was in was a Curtiss SBC Helldiver, two-seat scout bomber. Considered obsolete before the outbreak of the war, it was kept well away from enemy fighters. The pilot took the front cockpit, with the gunner/radioman in the rear. That’s where Cutler got his first ride.
“The guy just stuck me in there and said, ‘We’re going to see if you can make it or not. Here’s a bag.’ He strapped me in and said ... ‘If you get sick, throw up in this bag.’ So I got in the plane and we got up there and he started to roll the plane, and I was just thrilled to death,” Cutler said. “I enjoyed it. Then he went right, straight down and I started calling out (the altitude.) But looking back, that was all fun.”
After it was determined he could handle flying, he was sent to aerial gunner school and qualified among the top of his class. But radio school in Hawaii tripped him up.
“I flunked, so I didn’t get my wings,” he said. “So I went over as a spare aerial gunner and went to Midway.”
His arrival there months after the crucial June 1942 Allied victory was as one of the replacements sent to the island where much of the Japanese Navy had been destroyed. He handled bombs at the airfield there and machine guns he was familiar with.
After a quick return to Hawaii, he was shipped to the Solomon Islands, the site of another important Allied victory. But again, it was after the island had been retaken from the Japanese. There, he flew again, but spent most of his time disrupting Japanese supplies and equipment.
“We kept their food line and their ammunition line down,” he said. “We’d just go out there and put gasoline on their rice fields and shoot up all their boats.”
Cutler believes his failure to get his wings may have saved his life, since about half of the radiomen/gunners he was aware of didn’t survive the war.
“I just lucked out,” he said. “I was in the right place at the right time.”
Cutler also recalled amusing — or not — incidents from his time in the Pacific. He said fellow Marines wanted more than their rationed one beer a day.
“They made this ‘torpedo juice’ from berries or I don’t know what,” he said of the fermented and highly intoxicating rotgut.
“A guy said, ‘Here, try a sip.’ I didn’t want to, but eventually I did. The guy got me to take another and another and that’s the last I remember until I woke up after having passed out in the middle of a runway on my way back to my tent. … I’ll swear to this day that the tent flipped over. Every time I’d get in my bunk, I’d end up falling on the floor.”
After that, he swore off hard liquor. He has a beer now and then, but no hard stuff.
Just before the war ended, he was shipped stateside. It was at a Marine base in California where he married his first wife, Betty. After Cutler was mustered out as a corporal, the couple moved to Ohio where she was from. They had two sons and a daughter and were married for about 40 years before Betty died of cancer in the 1980s.
The family had moved to the Portland area in the early 1950s, where Cutler got a job with the Army National Guard, first as a civilian and later enlisted in the Guard. He worked with the Army Corps of Engineers and was a technical sergeant in charge of building airfields and equipment procurement.
When his National Guard unit was mobilized for the Korean War, at first Cutler wanted to go. But he didn’t want to be separated from his family.
“They said, ‘They can’t go with you … they’re going to Japan. … We’ll just get them there and they’ll live on the base. You’ll get to go over there once in a while.’ So I decided I didn’t want to go,” Cutler said.
He met his current wife, Kate, in Sandy, where she used to swim in a pool he cleaned.
“It was the bathing suit that caught his eye,” she said.
In retrospect, Cutler highly values his time in the service and thinks the experience would be valuable to all young people.
“I think it was fantastic. I would go through the Marine Corps again. They taught us to follow orders and help one another,” he said. “Every young man — who can — should serve his four years — to learn something, to learn to be a man.”
