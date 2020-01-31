UMATILLA COUNTY — Icy road conditions on Thursday morning caused multiple vehicles to crash and halted traffic for 45 minutes on Highway 11, according to a press release from East Umatilla Fire & Rescue.
According to the release, East Umatilla Fire & Rescue was called to a single vehicle rollover near milepost 12 on Highway 11 at about 4:45 a.m. Thursday morning. The man reported he was uninjured but unable to get out of the car.
While on the scene, another crash involving three vehicles occurred at the same location. Responders delayed traffic at first before stopping all traffic for about 45 minutes.
There was limited damage to each vehicle, the release states, and East Umatilla Fire & Rescue was assisted by Medic 62, Oregon State Police, the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office and Umatilla Tribal Police Department.
