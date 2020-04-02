ONTARIO — Snake River Correctional Institution reported an inmate on hospice died on Wednesday evening, according to a press release.
Steven Paul Merry, 73, died in the prison's infirmary, where he'd been on hospice since January.
Merry entered DOC custody on Jan. 19, 2017, from Douglas County with an earliest release date of Feb. 3, 2027.
As with all in-custody deaths, the Oregon State Police have been notified.
SRCI is a multi-custody prison in Ontario that houses approximately 3,000 adults in custody and is the largest prison in the state.
