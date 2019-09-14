The night was a fusion of East and West, cowboy and Indian.

Models, slender and elegant, glided down a carpet runway Wednesday night in the Cattle Barons Room at Hamley Steakhouse. Fashion designer Song Hong brought her styles to Pendleton straight from the New York Fashion Week in New York City. Song, who attended design school in her native Inner Mongolia in the early 1990s and now lives in China, has since made a name for herself in the industry as Cashmere Song Fashion Company. In addition, Hong’s daughter Fan Siyu, a graduate of the London College of Fashion, kicked off the show with a sampling of her own original designs.

The guests at this invitation-only soirée sat in chairs lining the runway in a room tinged with purple light. Most of the professional models traveled from Portland, though one — 21-year-old Venesiah Broncheau — hailed from Pendleton. They showed off Hong’s designs of natural colors in cashmere and silk. The effect was fancy, yet simple, with a faintly Great Gatsby-esque feel.

Sitting in banquet chairs alongside the carpet runway were former Hamley co-owner Blair Woodfield and Wildhorse Resort & Casino CEO Gary George. The event was something of a sendoff for Woodfield. In July, the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation bought Hamley’s steakhouse, coffee shop and western store at auction for $3.55 million. The two businessmen presented a united, cordial front.

Addressing the group before the show, George said the sale had been a work in progress for several years. Wildhorse would maintain the brand and be a great partner for downtown Pendleton.

Woodfield said he isn’t worried about Hamley’s future.

“I do feel like it is in good hands,” he said. “Wildhorse has the resources, management skills and desire for this business to succeed. My wish is for Hamley’s to go on for another 100 years.”

Woodfield’s son, John Woodfield, said the aftermath of his father’s co-ownership of Hamley’s with Parley Pearce was bittersweet. On the plus side is the family’s freedom to actually attend the rodeo. John, one of seven siblings scattered around the West, said he and other family members had helped out each year by waiting tables and tending bar.

“This year is different,” he said. “Bittersweet, but good.”

Any thoughts of business drifted away as the models worked their magic. They glided silently but dramatically up the aisle as the guests watched appreciatively, reacting with applause at the end of each set.

Event producer Kerry Yu, a friend of Woodfield’s, introduced Song and Siyu. While Siyu (who goes by Florence) sported an understated design, Hong wore an elegant dress and headpiece she had worn on the runway Sept. 8 in New York City. Song’s dress, of her royal heritage from Inner Mongolia, conveyed highest respect to the guests.

Song’s husband, Leo Yeung Chong, interpreted for her as she greeted the group. The fashion show, she said, brings something from the East to the West. She said she will attend the Round-Up while in Pendleton, but already has enjoyed experiencing the cowboy culture, which she described as “very warm, very kind.”

Yu produces shows for New York Fashion Week, China Fashion Week and Dubai Fashion Week.

Broncheau, the Pendleton model, said her day had started several hours before the show. The models practiced their routines and did their hair and makeup. They chatted about the goal of the show.

“We talked about what is expected,” Broncheau said. “It’s not about us. It’s about the designs.”

Though she has modeled since age 16, she said this was a special experience.

“It was amazing,” Broncheau said. “This was an honor.”