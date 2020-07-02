IRRIGON — The Morrow County Sheriff's Office arrested an Irrigon man Wednesday, July 1 for allegedly threatening to and attempting to attack three different people, according to a press release.
Court records show Jay Dee Keel, 61, is being charged for a dozen alleged crimes, including first-degree attempted assault, three counts each of unlawful use of a weapon and recklessly endangering another person, and one count of menacing constituting domestic violence.
Keel was also charged on another count of menacing, one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of second-degree criminal mischief.
Deputies first responded around 6:09 p.m. to a report from a man who said he was being chased by a man with a knife who was threatening him. According to the release, two deputies, Aaron Haak and Ryan Jundt, responded to the scene and detained Keel within five minutes of the 911 call.
Morrow County Sheriff Ken Matlack and "several deputies" responded and assisted with investigations and interviews at three different crime scenes with three separate victims, the release stated.
Keel is currently being held at the Umatilla County Jail in Pendleton on $330,000 bail. His arraignment is scheduled for Thursday, July 2 at 3 p.m.
