IRRIGON — The Morrow County Sheriff's Office arrested an Irrigon woman on Saturday, Oct. 10, after she allegedly lit her own residence on fire and resisted arrest.
Diane Rochelle Berecz, 47, is charged with one count of first-degree arson, two counts of resisting arrest and two counts of harassment.
According to a press release, two deputies were dispatched to Crooked Road in Irrigon around 9:10 p.m. on Oct. 10 for the report of a house fire.
"The house interior was fully engulfed in minutes and a female was seen walking away from the burning house," the release stated.
Morrow County Sheriff Ken Matlack said Berecz behaved confused when contacted at the scene by deputies, who used force to bring her into custody when she allegedly resisted.
Berecz is currently lodged at the Umatilla County Jail in Pendleton on bail of $100,000. She is scheduled for a probable cause preliminary hearing on Oct. 19.
