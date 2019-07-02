The Jackalope Jamboree unspooled like a dream — minus an overflow crowd.

Attendance at the maiden music festival — about 800 — was high enough, though, to suggest that the event could develop into a mainstay. During the day, spectators happily ping-ponged between two stages — one in the Happy Canyon Arena and the other on a trailer stage out in the concourse area by the main gate. The instant a set ended on one stage, another began a short walk away on the other, so music flowed seamlessly. People who stayed the entire 10 hours experienced 13 bands and solo artists.

Action began with smoky-smooth country artist Jaimie Wyatt and ended with the high-energy American Aquarium with its folk-infused rock and roll. In between came many shades of rock, folk and country and a frenzied drum solo by Papi Fimbres of Mascaras. Local sons James Dean Kindle and the Eastern Oregon Playboys played their distinctive highway rock.

Spectators took beer garden breaks or refueled at several food trucks under the grandstands. Smoke from Mario’s Basque Bar B-Q wafted into the arena throughout the day. Lines formed at Granny’s Tamales and Filipino Cuisino. Food workers listened as they served up meals. Four girls manning the Pendleton High School beverage trailer, momentarily without customers late in the afternoon, couldn’t resist moving to the beat of the Lonesome Billies and set the drink trailer to rocking.

Four friends — Peter Walters and Ryan Beach, of Pendleton, and Darrin Lequerica and Chad Colwell, of La Grande — birthed the festival like four musical midwives. On Saturday, they watched the fruits of their labor with satisfaction. The financials aren’t in yet, Colwell said, “but we’re 100 percent doing it next year.”

Attendance increased as the day unfurled, peaking in the evening during Shane Smith & the Saints. The Texas band drew appreciative applause with its harmonies and lively stage antics.

Walters, who plays guitar and tenor sax with the Playboys, said his favorite part of the day was observing his fellow musicians as they experienced other bands.

“I loved watching the artists watching the other artists,” Walters said. “There was a lot of mutual admiration.”

Colwell said everything went unbelievably well for a first-year festival.

“Everyone we spoke to had positive things to say,” he said. “The weather was perfect. There were no hiccups.”

———

Contact Kathy Aney at kaney@eastoregonian.com or 541-966-0810.