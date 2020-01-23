PENDLETON — The next hearing in the murder case against Shayla Fawn Record Tsosie will take place on Jan. 30 even though the prosecution and defense wished to postpone it.
Judge Christopher Brauer denied the continuance request of Umatilla County Deputy District Attorney Jaclyn Jenkins on Wednesday. The motion would have postponed a "proof is evident/presumption is strong" hearing until after the case's settlement conference, which is scheduled for March 13.
Record Tsosie, 23, pleaded not guilty in September to stabbing and killing her boyfriend, Christian Rodriguez-Calvillo, 22, at their Milton-Freewater residence last summer.
The motion was supported by Record Tsosie's attorney, Kara Davis, and, according to court documents, was filed to avoid jeopardizing the effectiveness of the settlement conference.
In the motion filed with the court, the state argues the Jan. 30 hearing would undermine its effectiveness because both sides will be required to reveal the strengths and weaknesses they've identified in the case.
"Not only would these things be presented, but they would be adjudicated prior to trying to settle the case," the motion reads. "This is problematic because these are the very elements that are useful as tools in reaching a resolution in settlement."
The motion also argues that going forward with the hearing would "undermine judicial economy and possibly waste judicial resources."
Judge William Cramer set the settlement conference date on Tuesday and he will preside over its proceedings.
The settlement conference allows both sides to present their cases to Cramer, and to work together alongside the family of Rodriguez-Calvillo to see if the case can be resolved without going to trial.
Along with the denial, Brauer issued a transport order for Record Tsosie to appear at the Pendleton Circuit Court for the Jan. 30 hearing.
Record Tsosie remains in custody at the Umatilla County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.