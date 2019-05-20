Trevor Brazile’s induction into the Pendleton Round-Up and Happy Canyon Hall of Fame should surprise no one.

The Texas cowboy, the winningest cowboy of all time, took home his share of honors at the Pendleton Round-Up. Last year, he won a record sixth all-around cowboy crown in Pendleton. He is a 23-time world champion.

The guy is mortal, but barely.

In 2018, he busted the 100-year-old record for number of all-around cowboy wins at Pendleton, held by bronc rider Yakima Canutt. If not for his attempt to avoid disaster, Brazile might also have won the steer roping event last year, though we’ll never know for sure. He pulled up before crashing into a cluster of photographers at the edge of the grass after his steer veered their way and looped around them. Generally, roping steers tend to avoid clumps of people, but Brazile’s steer had a mind of its own. The act of selflessness by Brazile caught the attention of spectator Mike Thorne.

“He waited for his horse and steer to clear several cameramen, then completed his run,” wrote Thorne in a letter to the editor in the East Oregonian soon after. “His act of protecting others at a time when his self-interest could have taken control was the demonstration of a real champion in the contest of rodeo.”

In December, Brazile announced his departure from full-time competition. The King of Cowboys’ induction into Pendleton’s hall of fame caps off an amazing run. As Brazile eases back on the throttle, he leaves a trail of records broken. He earned almost $6.5 million and had 52 National Finals qualifications. He is one of only three cowboys to win world titles in four different events.

Joining Brazile as inductee into the Pendleton Round-Up and Happy Canyon Hall of Fame are Marlo and Billy Ward, Steve Corey and Dean Forth.

The Wards, of LaGrange, Wyoming, were recognized in the contract personnel category. Billy has worked as a pick-up man for the last 14 years and Marlo has served as a timer since 2007. The couple provided parade and grand entry horses for the Round-Up court at Cheyenne Frontier Days in 1990 and continue to provide horses for royalty visits to the Wyoming rodeo.

Inductee in the volunteer category is Steve Corey. Corey has volunteered with Happy Canyon and the Round-Up for over 65 years, starting when he acted in the Happy Canyon Night Show as a boy. Corey served as president of the Round-Up and Happy Canyon associations. The Pendleton attorney also donated his legal expertise to both during contract negotiations with sponsors and helped establish the Profession Bull Riding event in Pendleton.

Dean Forth was honored in the early years category. Forth had more than 70 years of volunteering for the two organizations under his belt when he died in 2006. He was a Happy Canyon Night Show cast member since his boyhood. He maintained livestock owned by the Round-Up Association on his own property for more than 15 years. For the Westward Ho! Parade, he maintained rolling stock, secured teams of animals to pull wagons and buggies, and organized the formation along the parade route. He served as the parade’s grand marshal in 1991 and won the Round-Up Appreciation Award in 1981.

The Pendleton Round-Up and Happy Canyon Hall of Fame kicked off in 1969 with the induction of 10 men and five horses. An honoree must have a long association with the Round-Up and/or Happy Canyon.

