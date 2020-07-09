UMATILLA COUNTY — East Umatilla Fire & Rescue controlled a grass fire on the Umatilla Indian Reservation about 4.5 miles up Wildhorse Road on Wednesday, July 8, that was the result of a lightning strike hitting a tree on Monday, July 6, according to a news release.
The tree began to show smoke on July 8 and a fire started around the tree and surrounding grass that was beginning to creep forward, the release stated, and the Oregon Department of Forestry, the Bureau of Indian Affairs, and Umatilla Tribal Fire were called to assist.
Over a dozen firefighters responded to the scene with a total of five brush trucks, the release stated, though not all were used as a line was dug around the fire to protect two nearby homes. Ultimately, the fire was controlled and the two homes were undamaged.
