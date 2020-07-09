UMATILLA COUNTY — East Umatilla Fire & Rescue responded to separate grass fires on Wednesday, July 8, and Thursday, July 9 that eventually started after lightning in the area on July 6.
According to a press release, the agency was dispatched to Highway 204 around 4:25 p.m. on July 9 for a fire that was creeping through grass, tree litter and heavy brush.
Firefighters had to hike to the fire due to a road in the area having been washed out by the February floods, the release stated, and were able to control it amid wind blowing up to 8 miles per hour and the fire reaching about an acre in size.
Thirty-three people in total assisted with the response, the release stated, with nearby residents and family farmers helping first responders from East Umatilla Fire & Rescue, the Oregon Department of Forestry, Milton-Freewater Rural Fire Department, Bureau of Indian Affairs, and the U.S. Forest Service.
"Many obstacles were put in the way of all these wildland firefighters and they conquered each one," the release stated.
On July 8, the agency controlled a grass fire on the Umatilla Indian Reservation about 4-1/2 miles up Wildhorse Road that was the result of a lightning strike hitting a tree on July 6, according to a separate news release.
The tree began to show smoke on July 8 and a fire started around the tree and surrounding grass that was beginning to creep forward, the release stated, and the Oregon Department of Forestry, the Bureau of Indian Affairs, and Umatilla Tribal Fire were called to assist.
Over a dozen firefighters responded to the scene with a total of five brush trucks, the release stated, though not all were used as a line was dug around the fire to protect two nearby homes. Ultimately, the fire was controlled and the two homes were undamaged.
